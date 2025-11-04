Advertisement

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, a global private equity firm, has completed its acquisition of FLSmidth Cement following the fulfilment of all regulatory approvals and closing conditions. The deal, first announced on 20 June 2025, transfers the entire FLSmidth Cement business — including intellectual property, technology, employees, manufacturing facilities, and global sales and service operations — to Pacific Avenue.

Under its new name, Fuller Technologies, the company will continue to serve its customers seamlessly while pursuing a stronger, more focused growth strategy. The rebranded business plans to increase investment in its workforce and product development, supported by a dedicated management team committed to advancing its portfolio of capital equipment, digital solutions, and service offerings.

Fuller Technologies will maintain its world-class performance across core product lines, with a renewed emphasis on Pyro and Grinding technologies, while continuing to strengthen established brands such as PFISTER®, Ventomatic®, Pneumatic Conveying, and Automation solutions.

“We are proud to be the new owner of FLSmidth Cement, now Fuller Technologies — a global leader with a rich history of providing mission-critical equipment and aftermarket solutions to the cement and industrial sectors,” said Chris Sznewajs, managing partner and founder of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners. “We will continue to build on the company’s legacy of technological innovation, service excellence, and product quality as we support our customers’ operations worldwide.”