Molins has signed the third amendment to its sustainable syndicated financing, originally formalised in 2019 and previously amended in 2021 and 2023. The latest agreement, classified as a sustainability-linked loan, extends the maturity by two years to November 2030 while maintaining the total amount at EUR300m, comprising a EUR75m term loan and a EUR225m revolving credit facility. All other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

As the first sustainable syndicated financing in Europe’s building materials and solutions sector, the facility remains tied to carbon emission reduction targets, a key component of Molins’ sustainability roadmap.

The novation was signed by all participating entities, with CaixaBank acting as agent, sole bookrunner, and mandated lead arranger. Banco Sabadell, BBVA, and Banco Santander also served as mandated lead arrangers, while HSBC and Banca Intesa Sanpaolo participated. Sustainalytics provided an independent sustainability opinion, and Clifford Chance advised the lenders.

Molins maintains a strong financial position with low leverage as of September 2025. Chief Financial Officer Jorge Bonnin said the extension strengthens the company’s financial profile: “With this novation, we extend the maturity of our debt and achieve a more balanced profile for the coming years while maintaining existing terms. We also benefit from expected interest rate moderation, which, alongside strong cash generation, enhances our ability to pursue growth and advance investments aligned with our 2030 sustainability roadmap.”