Cementir Group has expanded its D-Carb family of lower-carbon white cements to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) markets. Produced at Sinai White Cement Co, the new products include Limestone Portland Cement (CEM II/A-LL 52.5N) with about 10 per cent clinker reduction and CEM II/B-LL 42.5N with around 20 per cent reduction compared to Aalborg White CEM I 52.5R.



The new range supports the Middle East and Africa’s transition to sustainable construction by reducing carbon emissions without compromising performance, efficiency, or aesthetics.

“In 2024 and early 2025, we introduced D-Carb across Europe and APAC, receiving strong positive feedback,” said Michele Di Marino, Chief Sales, marketing and commercial development Officer. “Extending to MEA marks a major step toward our 2050 net-zero target.”



Group Product and Solution Manager, Stefano Zampaletta, noted that the new cements balance lower emissions with the performance standards expected of white cement.

Abdel Hamid Gadou, commercial director of Sinai White Cement, added that MEA markets are rapidly embracing sustainable materials, and D-Carb positions the company to lead this shift.



This expansion strengthens Cementir Group’s global decarbonization efforts and reinforces its role as a leader in sustainable white cement solutions.

