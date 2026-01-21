Advertisement

Azerbaijan’s cement production increased modestly in 2025, even as output across the wider construction materials sector declined, according to data from the State Statistical Committee.

Cement production rose by 1.7 per cent year-on-year to 4.14Mt in 2025, Azernews reported, citing official monthly statistics. In contrast, clinker production fell sharply, down 11.9 per cent to 3.95Mt over the same period.

Despite higher cement output, overall performance in construction materials weakened. The total value of construction materials production reached AZN1.46bn (US$860m) in 2025, representing a 4.3 per cent decline compared to 2024.

Several downstream segments recorded significant falls. Concrete production declined by 10.7 per cent, while output of bricks and similar cement- and concrete-based products fell by 12.4 per cent. Lime production posted the steepest contraction, dropping by 46.8 per cent year-on-year.