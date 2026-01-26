Advertisement

Kenya’s East African Portland Cement (EAPC) is set for a major transformation after its majority shareholder committed US$200m to modernise and significantly expand the company’s operations.

The investment is expected to increase EAPC’s annual cement production capacity from 1.3Mta to almost 4Mta within the next three years, positioning the company among Africa’s leading cement producers. The funding will be provided by Kalahari Cement, a subsidiary of Tanzania-based Amsons Group, which holds a 69 per cent stake in EAPC.

Capital will be directed towards the construction of a new energy-efficient clinkerisation and grinding plant, alongside wider upgrades to manufacturing infrastructure and improvements to staff welfare. Amsons Group managing director Edha Nahdi said planning was at an advanced stage, confirming that more than US$200m has been secured for the first phase of the modernisation programme.

He said the investment underlines the group’s commitment to reviving EAPC and supporting Kenya’s long-term economic development. Kalahari Cement has also appointed a leading global engineering, procurement and construction contractor to deliver a turnkey clinkerisation plant, a key element of the turnaround strategy.

The expansion will allow EAPC to compete more aggressively with established players such as Bamburi Cement, Mombasa Cement and Savannah Cement, as Kenya’s cement production and consumption continue to grow strongly.