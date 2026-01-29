Advertisement

Boral has enhanced the reliability and efficiency of its cement transport network in Western Australia through a new partnership with PNJB, a highly experienced tanker operator with more than 12 years in the industry. Already a trusted provider supporting Boral’s operations in Victoria and South Australia, PNJB has now expanded into WA to deliver a dedicated service for Boral’s concrete operations.

Safety, compliance and supply continuity were key considerations in selecting a new transport partner. Following a thorough review of available options, PNJB was chosen for its strong working relationship with Boral and its proven performance across other states.

To support the transition, PNJB has invested in five brand new cement tankers dedicated to Boral’s WA network, marking a significant milestone for both organisations and reflecting PNJB’s long-term strategy to grow its national footprint. The tankers will be progressively updated with Boral branding, ensuring a consistent national presence.

Boral General Manager Concrete and Quarries Western Australia, Andre Gobett, said the new fleet represents an important step in strengthening local capability and supply resilience across Perth and regional WA.

The partnership supports safe, efficient and uninterrupted cement transport, positioning Boral to continue meeting customer needs while delivering long-term value through operational excellence and collaboration.