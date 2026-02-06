Advertisement

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk, part of Heidelberg Materials, has reaffirmed its focus on supply chain resilience with the inauguration of its new tug-and-barge fleet, TB Oceanic 207 – BG Azamara 3072.

The unit, which has a carrying capacity of 9500t and a 5.11m draft, is being introduced to improve the efficiency and reliability of material distribution critical to the company’s operations. Indocement President Director Christian Kartawijaya said the fleet addition is a major step toward ensuring smoother and more dependable logistics.

Built in 2025, the vessels were developed through collaboration between two shipyards. TB Oceanic 207 was completed by PT Karya Teknik Internusa Abadi in East Kalimantan, while BG Azamara 3072 was built at PT Panbatam Island Shipyard in Batam. Indocement said both were designed to meet increasingly complex maritime logistics requirements.

The fleet is expected to support the transport of key raw and fuel materials, including coal, trass, laterite and limestone. Its deployment will strengthen Indocement’s logistics network by improving voyage efficiency, supply reliability and distribution planning from sources in Sumatra and Kalimantan to the company’s plants across several regions.

Indocement said the milestone reflects its emphasis on collaboration, long-term planning and sustainability to secure operational continuity.