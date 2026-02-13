Advertisement

La Cruz Azul Cooperative’s cement plant in Tula, Hidalgo, has returned to the control of the company’s Board of Directors led by Víctor Manuel Velázquez, after being held for around six years by an opposition bloc linked to former president Guillermo “Billy” Álvarez Cuevas.

The takeover followed an early-morning confrontation at the site on Thursday, which triggered the mobilisation of security forces. Authorities have not issued official reports of arrests or injuries, although local residents reported hearing gunshots. Velázquez later claimed the sounds were fireworks.

Velázquez said the plant had been “held hostage” for more than five years and that court-ordered actions were now being enforced. In an institutional video, he called for peace, said jobs would be recovered, and pledged dialogue to support the economic recovery of Ciudad Cooperativa Cruz Azul and the wider municipality.

The Hidalgo Attorney General’s Office said the movement at the plant was a restitution operation ordered by a judge in the State of Mexico, supported by state and municipal security forces.

However, a legal representative for the opposing faction alleged contempt of court and claimed there were injuries during the operation.