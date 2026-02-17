Advertisement

Officials from the Damascus Chamber of Commerce have held talks with a Jordanian economic delegation in Damascus to explore potential investment opportunities in Syria’s cement sector, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The 16 February meeting was attended by chamber board members and a delegation led by Mohammad Ali Bdeir, chairman of Jordan’s General Mining Company, and focused on cement manufacturing investment, foreign investment frameworks and strengthening economic ties between the two countries. Participants said the discussions aimed to revive trade cooperation after years of limited engagement and pointed to “positive signs for expanded bilateral cooperation.”

Chamber officials indicated they are ready to facilitate contacts between potential investors and relevant Syrian authorities, citing “increasing openness in Syria’s investment environment.” The outreach forms part of broader efforts to attract investment into productive sectors, including those linked to reconstruction and industrial activity.

The meeting follows other recent dialogues promoting foreign cooperation in the Syrian cement industry, where capacity expansion and modernisation remain priorities amid reconstruction needs.