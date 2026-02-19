Advertisement

CRH reported improved cement performance in 2025, with volumes edging higher across both its Americas and International segments, supported by pricing discipline and acquisition-led growth.

In its Americas Materials Solutions division, cement volumes increased one per cent year-on-year, while pricing improved by one per cent. The segment generated adjusted EBITDA of US$4.0bn, up seven per cent, reflecting continued margin resilience despite mixed end-market conditions.

Internationally, cement volumes rose seven per cent, primarily driven by acquisitions, while pricing also increased one per cent. Adjusted EBITDA in the International Solutions division increased 23 per cent to US$2.2bn, with margins expanding by 200 basis points to 16.6 per cent.

The results indicate steady demand conditions and continued pricing stability in CRH’s cement portfolio, particularly in North America, where public infrastructure activity continues to underpin volumes.

A key strategic development during the year was the US$2.1bn acquisition of SCM supplier Eco Material Technologies. The move strengthens CRH’s exposure to clinker substitution and lower-carbon cement solutions, positioning the group to expand blended cement offerings and respond to tightening environmental requirements in core markets.

Overall, CRH generated adjusted EBITDA of US$7.7bn in 2025, up 11 per cent YoY, with strong cash generation supporting both acquisition activity and shareholder returns.

Looking ahead, CRH expects favourable underlying demand to continue into 2026, with full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of US$8.1–8.5bn. For the cement sector, the group’s performance suggests continued pricing discipline and strategic emphasis on SCM integration as part of its long-term portfolio evolution.