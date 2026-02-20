Advertisement

Medcem Cement Group has strengthened its European operational network with the commissioning of a new terminal in Glasgow, Scotland, as part of its global growth strategy.

The investment marks a further step in the company’s expansion in the United Kingdom, enhancing its logistics and supply chain capabilities in the region. By bringing the Glasgow terminal into operation, Medcem aims to broaden its market coverage and improve service capacity for customers across Scotland and the wider UK market.

The company said the new facility will play a key role in supporting efficient distribution and reinforcing its competitive position in Europe.

Medcem added that it remains committed to growing its international presence through overseas investments, while continuing to represent the Turkish cement sector in global markets.