Cementos Argos achieved a 25 per cent EBITDA margin in 2025, surpassing its profitability target one year ahead of schedule, and unveiled a new two-year SPRINT 4.0 programme aimed at sustaining growth and shareholder returns.

The Colombia-based cement producer reported full-year revenues of COP5.2trn (US$1.38bn) and adjusted EBITDA of COP1.3trn, up 6.6 per cent YoY. 4Q2025 adjusted EBITDA reached COP347bn, with a 27 per cent margin, while consolidated cement volumes for the year were broadly stable at 9.3Mt. Ready-mix volumes declined 12 per cent to 2.3Mm3, reflecting weakness in Colombia’s housing segment and portfolio repositioning in Panama.

In Colombia, industry cement volumes rose five per cent to 12.7Mt in 2025, driven by retail demand. Argos’ local cement volumes totalled 3.9Mt, with exports of 1.2Mt affected by weaker US demand. The division reported full-year EBITDA of COP 812bn and a 28.4 per cent margin.

The company’s Central America and Caribbean (CCA) operations delivered 4.3Mt of cement sales in 2025, up 8.6 per cent YoY, with EBITDA of US$141m and a 25.4 per cent margin.

Argos ended the year with gross debt of US$739m and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of -5.1x, reflecting a strong cash position following the Summit transaction.

Under SPRINT 4.0, the group is targeting EBITDA of at least COP1.3trn by 2027 and margins of 24-26 per cent, alongside ROCE above 16 per cent. The programme includes plans to expand in the US market through organic growth and acquisitions, targeting an additional US$200-350m in EBITDA by 2030.