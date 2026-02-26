Advertisement

Molins has reported solid and profitable growth for 2025, delivering resilient results despite ongoing global market complexity and geopolitical uncertainty. The company achieved net profit of EUR185 million, up one per cent YoY, with earnings per share of EUR2.80. Fourth-quarter performance was particularly strong, reflecting the success of a mid-year results improvement plan that offset a softer first half.

Full-year revenue reached EUR1368 m, in line with 2024, with comparable sales growth across all regions. On a LfL basis, sales rose eight per cent, supported by effective pricing, a robust precast order book, and the integration of new businesses in Portugal and Southeast Europe, mitigating adverse currency impacts in Argentina and Mexico. EBITDA totalled EUR356m, stable YoY, with a 10 per cent LfL increase and a maintained margin of 26.1 per cent.

Investment accelerated significantly, rising 74 per cent to EUR170m, focused on sustainability, digitalisation, efficiency and growth projects across Europe and the United States. Net cash increased to EUR94m, reinforcing financial strength.

Molins also announced an agreement to acquire Secil from Semapa, expanding into Brazil and strengthening its European footprint. The deal, expected to close in 1Q26, marks a transformative step in the company’s long-term growth and sustainability strategy.