Ciments du Maroc reported a 6.1 per cent increase in non-consolidated revenue to MAD4.14bn (US$451.3m) in 2025, supported by sustained activity in the domestic construction market.

In the fourth quarter alone, revenue reached MAD1.13bn, slightly above MAD1.11bn in the same period of 2024.

Investment spending rose sharply in the final quarter, increasing by 77.3 per cent to MAD195m from MAD110m a year earlier. For the full year, capital expenditure totalled MAD273m, compared with MAD180m in 2024. The company said investments were mainly directed towards recurring projects and initiatives to improve energy efficiency.

On a consolidated basis, revenue rose 9.1 per cent YoY, reflecting the acquisition of Asment Temara, completed on 30 June 2025.

At the end of December 2025, total debt stood at MAD2.63bn. The company indicated that the majority of this debt relates to a bank loan used to finance the Asment Temara acquisition.