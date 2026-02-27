Advertisement

In the fourth quarter, Holcim recorded a recurring EBIT rise of 12.2 per cent in local currency compared to the prior-year period to CHF601m. Net sales increased 3.4 per cent in local currency to CHF3818m (US$493.9m).

Full-year 2025 net sales reached CHF15,724m, up three per cent in local currency. Recurring EBIT rose 10.3 per cent in local currency to CHF2,876m, exceeding the top end of guidance. In Swiss franc terms, recurring EBIT increased 1.4 per cent despite foreign exchange headwinds. Full-year EPS of CHF0.70 reflects the non-cash realisation of currency translation differences following the divestment of the Nigeria business. EPS before impairment and divestments rose five per cent to CHF3.22.

Europe delivered full-year recurring EBIT growth of 7.4 per cent in local currency, with margin expanding 140 basis points. Latin America achieved double-digit net sales growth in LC and a recurring EBIT margin above 30 per cent. Asia, the Middle East & Africa recorded a 14.1 per cent rise in recurring EBIT in local currency, with margin up 220 basis points.

CEO Miljan Gutovic said all 2025 targets were achieved under the NextGen Growth 2030 strategy, with recurring EBIT margin reaching 18.3 per cent.

For 2026, Holcim expects three to five per cent organic net sales growth and eight to ten per cent recurring EBIT growth, further margin expansion and free cash flow of around CHF2bn. Recycled construction demolition materials are expected to grow by more than 20 per cent, after increasing 23.5 per cent to 8Mt in 2025.