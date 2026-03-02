Advertisement

BUA Cement Plc has reported record revenue of NGN1.18trn (US$0.79bn) for the year ended 31 December 2025, representing a 34.6 per cent increase from NGN876.5bn in 2024.

Profit before tax surged by 367 per cent to NGN465.3bn from NGN99.6bn a year earlier, while profit after tax rose 381.7 per cent to NGN356bn. Earnings per share increased to NGN10.51 from NGN2.18 in 2024.

Operating profit climbed to NGN504.6bn compared with NGN144.3bn in the previous year. Gross and EBITDA margins improved significantly, rising to 51.2 per cent and 46.6 per cent, respectively.

The company attributed the performance to margin recovery initiatives, cost management and process improvements across its operations. During the year, BUA Cement expanded its logistics fleet with the addition of 500 bulk cement tankers, resumed exports to Niger and Burkina Faso and launched a 24-hour service centre to enhance customer responsiveness.

Key expansion projects, including the Ososo Line 1 development and the Sokoto regasification plant, are progressing as scheduled. On completion, installed capacity is expected to increase from 17Mta to 20Mta.

BUA Cement said its priorities for 2026 will focus on further cost optimisation, increased penetration of local and regional markets and advancing sustainability initiatives, including preparation for a pilot IFRS sustainability report.