Buzzi Unicem Italia has concluded five years of maritime logistics with the ship Danavik, which recently departed Augusta for its final journey to Malta and Marghera. Since 2021, Danavik has been central to the company’s shift toward direct sea transport management, establishing high standards for energy efficiency and loading performance in cement logistics.



The company is now transitioning to Molvik, a next-generation vessel designed for superior efficiency and sustainability. Featuring advanced propulsion systems, Molvik is expected to reduce fuel consumption by 30 per cent compared to its predecessor, further optimising the company’s supply chain.