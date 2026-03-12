Following last week’s announcement that Heidelberg Materials will close its Paderborn cement plant, CemNet asks whether this is the start of an accelerating trend across Europe. Many more cement producers may yet close their less-efficient clinker production lines.



Heidelberg Materials cites a “significant decline in cement sales” for the closure, driven by weak construction demand in Germany in the current economic conditions. Further explanation from the multinational points to the company’s ongoing optimisation of its European production network. This would indicate that it may not be the last closure in Europe for the group. This is occurring at a time when the EU-ETS will further reduce free allocations of carbon allowances, and less efficient cement plants are expected to be phased out – even with the introduction of the Cement Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). This will see the optimisation of low-carbon cement production with reduced clinker content and higher alternative raw materials and fuels.



Ternocem – an EvoBuild product

In some ways, the Paderborn cement plant has had a hand in its own demise. By serving as a trial-only facility for Ternocem® cement since 2022, Paderborn effectively transitioned out of commercial-scale Portland cement production.

Ternocem® cement has 50 per cent lower CO 2 emissions than conventional Portland cement clinker. It is manufactured with Bauxite, sulphite sources and industrial by-products and kiln temperatures are restricted to 1250-1350°C. Ternocem® will be distributed under the company’s evoBuild ultra-low and low-carbon products. EvoBuild products operate within an emission range of 450-250kg CO 2 /t, starting with evoBuild20 and continuing to evoBuild70.



“Ternocem® is made with less limestone input by using alternative raw materials and lower burning temperatures, which also improves energy efficiency,” said Dr Dominic von Achten, Heidelberg Materials’ CEO.

The product reflects a broader shift towards low-clinker cements, which producers are increasingly positioning at the centre of their decarbonisation strategies. For von Achten, such products will be key to meeting his target of generating 50 per cent of Heidelberg Materials’ global revenue from sustainable products by 2030.

