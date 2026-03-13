Cementos Molins has secured the financing required to complete its planned acquisition of Portuguese cement group. Secil in a deal valued at EUR1.4bn (US$1.6bn).

The Spanish company will fund most of the transaction through a EUR1.18bn syndicated loan, led by BBVA and CaixaBank. Other lenders participating in the financing include Banco Santander, Banco Sabadell, Intesa Sanpaolo and HSBC.

According to reports, the loan agreement has been signed with a five-year maturity, with closing of the acquisition expected in the coming days.

Molins announced the agreement to acquire Secil in December 2025. The company intends to finance the transaction through a combination of bank debt, a bond issue and existing cash resources.

At the end of 2025, Molins reported net cash of EUR94m, with gross debt of EUR334m, mainly linked to a EUR75m loan and a EUR225m credit line maturing in November 2030.

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To fund the remaining portion of the acquisition, Molins has also received shareholder approval to issue up to EUR500m in bonds, with the issuance expected during the first half of 2026.

The acquisition will significantly expand Molins’ international footprint and strengthen its position in cement and concrete markets. Secil is expected to contribute approximately EUR750m in annual revenue to the combined group, which previously reported EUR1.37bn in sales.

Once completed, the deal will elevate Molins’ position in the global cement industry from 64th to 38th place by production capacity, creating a group with around 20Mta of cement capacity and a stronger presence in markets including Portugal and Brazil.