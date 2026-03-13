JK Lakshmi Cement has approved the acquisition of a 77.96 per cent stake in NECEM Cements for INR190m (US$2.3m) as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in northeast India.

The decision was approved by a committee of directors and disclosed in a filing to Indian stock exchanges. The transaction is expected to be completed by 31 March 2026, subject to the fulfilment of customary conditions.

As part of the deal, JK Lakshmi Cement will also assume certain historical liabilities of NECEM Cements.

NECEM owns approximately 150 bigha (~93.75 acres) of council-leased land in Assam, along with a small township and captive limestone mining rights with reserves estimated at around 40Mt.

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JK Lakshmi Cement said it plans to utilise the site and surrounding land to develop a 0.95Mta clinker plant and a cement grinding unit of similar capacity, supporting its long-term expansion strategy in the region.

For the quarter ended December 2025, JK Lakshmi Cement reported consolidated net profit of INR569.2m on revenue of INR15.88bn.