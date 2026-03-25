The Board of Directors of Raysut Cement Co SAOG has published the audited group financial results for the year ended on 31 December 2025, according to the local stock exchange. This report highlights the significant progress we made this year across the Parent and the Group, reflecting stronger underlying operational performance, improved market positioning, and continued momentum in our strategic initiatives.

The financial performance for 2025 reflects a year of strong operational growth, supported by a 29 per cent increase in revenue and a 30 per cent increase in sales volumes across the group. The group delivered a robust revenue performance, with total consolidated revenue rising from OMR70.27m (US$182.5m) to OMR90.67m, supported by improved demand, better plant reliability, and enhanced commercial initiatives across all operating units. Higher plant utilisation and improved market penetration led to a 30 per cent increase in consolidated sales quantities, demonstrating strong customer demand and improved competitiveness.

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Cement demand in Oman and the UAE has risen steadily during the year, driven by active infrastructure projects, urbanisation, and economic diversification efforts. From the second quarter of 2025 onwards, the noticeable increase in regional cement demand led to a meaningful price correction and helped ease the long-standing issue of cement dumping caused by overcapacity in the country.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan