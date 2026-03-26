BUA Cement Plc is accelerating its infrastructure development with plans to build two major facilities aimed at expanding its production capacity and market reach. Managing Director Yusuf Binji shared these updates during a virtual presentation of the company’s 2025 audited financial results.



The company is set to construct a 3Mta greenfield cement plant in Ososo, Edo State, which is expected to begin operations in December 2027. This will be followed by a brownfield project of similar capacity in Sokoto State, scheduled for commissioning in December 2028.



Binji explained that these investments are part of a broader strategy to drive revenue growth and improve profit margins. He highlighted that the company’s strong financial performance in 2025 was the result of disciplined cost management and strategic pricing.



The CEO also noted that BUA Cement has resumed exporting cement and clinker across West Africa. This move into international markets, combined with the new domestic plants, is intended to diversify the company's customer base and strengthen its position as a leading producer in the region.

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