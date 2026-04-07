India-based Shree Cement has approved the construction of a new integrated cement plant in Meghalaya as part of its ongoing capacity expansion strategy.

The company’s board has cleared the development of the facility at Daistong village in East Jaintia Hills district. The plant will have a clinker capacity of 0.95Mta and cement capacity of 0.99Mta, marking Shree Cement’s entry into this location.

The project will require an investment of approximately INR18bn (US$215m) and will be financed through a mix of internal accruals and debt. The company expects to complete the plant by the quarter ending March 2028.

The new unit is intended to strengthen Shree Cement’s presence in northeast India, a region with growing demand potential. By establishing production closer to emerging markets, the company aims to improve logistics efficiency and reduce distribution costs.

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However, the project has faced local opposition in Meghalaya. Environmental groups and community organisations have raised concerns over potential impacts on water resources, agriculture and traditional livelihoods in the East Jaintia Hills area, with calls for the project’s environmental clearance process to be halted. Public hearings related to the project have also reportedly been marked by tensions, with some residents alleging limited participation due to disruptions during consultation processes.

The project forms part of Shree Cement’s broader strategy to expand its geographic footprint and enhance operational integration through new clinker capacity additions.