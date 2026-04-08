Cement sales in Saudi Arabia saw a notable downturn, dropping 6.7 per cent year-on-year and 21.3 per cent month-on-month to 3.37Mt. A report from Al Rajhi Capital attributes this decline to holiday disruptions and recent geopolitical shifts. Total sales for the first quarter of 2026 also fell by 4.7 per cent compared to the previous year, reaching 12.76Mt.
Market leadership remains steady, with Yamama Cement holding the top spot at a 14.2 per cent market share. Saudi Cement and Qassim Cement follow with 12.8 per cent and 12.1 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, clinker inventories rose slightly to 43.6Mt, with Southern Province Cement maintaining the largest stockpile, equivalent to 18 months of average sales.