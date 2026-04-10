West China Cement has announced the acquisition of 100 per cent equity interest in AfriSam from 10 independent third parties. This move is part of the group's strategy to expand its cement development and footprint across Southern Africa. The transaction involves a maximum cash consideration of SAR2.5bn (approximately US$145m), which will be funded through internal resources and bank borrowings.

Through this acquisition, West China Cement adds significant production capabilities to its portfolio. AfriSam currently maintains an annual capacity of 4.5Mt of cement, 5Mt of aggregate, and 1.5Mm3 of ready-mixed concrete.