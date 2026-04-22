Arawak Cement Co Ltd (TCL Group) has reached a significant operational milestone by recording twelve consecutive months without operating losses throughout 2025. This achievement was highlighted in the annual financial report by Trinidad Cement Ltd, the parent group based in St Lucy. The turnaround follows a strategic shift in the company’s business model, which saw Arawak transition from a manufacturing plant to a dedicated distribution centre during the second quarter of 2025. This restructuring included a reduction in the workforce and has resulted in improved cash flow and positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation.

While the Barbados operations showed progress, the broader TCL group reported a decrease in total net income to US$27.1m for 2025, down from US$63.7m the previous year. Leadership attributed this decline to market contraction in Trinidad and Tobago, the introduction of imported cement, and one-time costs related to restructuring and severance payments. Despite these challenges, the group’s overall revenue grew by seven per cent to US$707m. This growth was supported by effective pricing strategies and sustained sales volumes across core markets, alongside ongoing initiatives to optimise costs and ensure long-term financial sustainability for the regional cement provider.