A massive state-of-the-art low-carbon cement plant is nearing completion in East Chicago, Indiana. This facility is set to become the largest of its kind in North America, representing a significant breakthrough for sustainable construction and domestic supply chain stability. Owned by Ozinga and built by Morrison Construction, the mill is scheduled to begin operations in summer 2026. Once active, it will produce about one million tons of low-carbon materials every year.

The plant uses advanced vertical roller mill technology to ensure high energy efficiency and a smaller carbon footprint than traditional manufacturing. Traditional cement production is responsible for roughly seven per cent of global carbon emissions, but this new facility is expected to offset over 700,000t of CO 2 annually. This helps various project owners reach their net-zero goals through more resilient and recycled materials.

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Furthermore, the project strengthens the American supply chain by reducing the need for imported cement, which faced high volatility recently. The development has created hundreds of jobs and involved several legacy construction partners with centuries of combined experience. By focusing on environmental innovation and industrial expertise, this Midwest facility is positioned to transform how the construction industry handles infrastructure growth and climate impact.