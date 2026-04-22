Yaobai Cement Uganda will officially launch its state-of-the-art cement plant in Moroto, in a landmark investment set to reshape Uganda’s manufacturing sector as well unlock new economic potential in the Karamoja sub-region.



The ceremony is expected to attract several dignitaries and investors from the region, as well as key investors from Africa. It will also be attended by various cabinet ministers, heads of ministries, departments and agencies, private sector leaders, cultural figures, and local leaders from across Karamoja.



According to officials, with an investment of over US$300m, the plant is one of the largest industrial investments in northern Uganda. Its establishment marks a turning point for Karamoja, which is a region that has long been associated with insecurity and underdevelopment. At its phase one of operations, the plant produces over 600,000tpd of clinker.

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