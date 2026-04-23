Persistent rainfall following Hurricane Melissa is threatening to stall reconstruction efforts across Jamaica as Caribbean Cement Company Ltd faces significant operational disruptions. The company reported that inclement weather has turned raw materials into mud, clogging feed bins and making quarry access difficult. These technical hurdles have temporarily slashed production levels at a time when the island is desperate for building materials to repair homes and public infrastructure.



In a meeting with the Incorporated Masterbuilders Association of Jamaica, Carib Cement executives explained that while teams are working around the clock to stabilise equipment, output remains limited. The company anticipates a gradual improvement in supply over the next three weeks, with a return to normal operations expected by mid-May. However, communication officials noted it remains unclear exactly how long these disruptions will impact the broader market.



The shortage is particularly concerning for small-scale contractors. While large firms may have the capital and logistics to secure bulk orders of cement, smaller operators fear they will be sidelined in the distribution process. These builders warn that any prolonged scarcity will disproportionately affect their ability to complete post-storm projects, especially in hard-hit western parishes.



As the Meteorological Service predicts continued rain through the weekend, the construction industry faces a difficult bottleneck. Beyond weather-related shortages, the sector is already grappling with limited labour and rising transportation costs, making the consistent delivery of cement critical for the nation's recovery and long-term climate resiliency.

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