Cemex has delivered a powerful financial performance for the 1Q26, highlighted by record earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of US$794m . This represents a 34 per cent increase compared to the previous year, with profit margins expanding to nearly 20 per cent. The company attributed these gains to its transformation plan, disciplined pricing, and significant operational efficiencies that helped offset challenging weather conditions in Europe and the United States.



A major highlight of the quarter was the success of Project Cutting Edge, which contributed nearly half of the incremental earnings growth through a leaner cost structure. Cash flow also saw a dramatic improvement, turning positive at US$29m in a period that typically sees negative returns. Net sales rose by three per cent, bolstered by a recovery in cement volumes in Mexico and strategic portfolio rebalancing. Recent moves include the acquisition of a stucco business in the Western United States and the planned divestment of specific assets in Colombia to focus on higher-return markets.



CEO Jaime Muguiro expressed confidence in the company’s resilient earnings profile, maintaining a full-year growth forecast in the high single digits. Shareholders are also set to benefit from this momentum, as Cemex repurchased US$100m in shares and secured approval for a dividend increase of nearly 40 per cent. These results signal a structurally stronger company capable of delivering growth despite global economic uncertainty.

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