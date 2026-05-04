Caribbean Cement Co has provided clarity regarding its 2025 production levels, attributing the performance to a major kiln upgrade, extended maintenance, and significant weather disruptions. The manufacturer recently completed a US$42m kiln expansion and debottlenecking project. This essential upgrade required a 55-day shutdown, which is nearly triple the duration of a standard maintenance window. Consequently, cement output decreased by 167,500t during this period, though the company successfully leveraged pre-built inventory to prevent local shortages.



Operational stability was further challenged by a series of major weather events. The east Kingston plant faced disruptions from Hurricane Beryl and Tropical Storm Rafael in 2024, followed by Hurricane Melissa in 2025. These storms reduced operating windows and eventually led to a slowdown in construction demand. Following Hurricane Melissa, the company paused kiln operations for 30 days in October 2025 to manage high inventory levels during the recovery phase.



Despite these setbacks, the upgraded kiln achieved a record monthly output of 109,682t in July 2025 once stabilised. Recovery is already evident in the early 2026 data, with first-quarter production rising by 33.1 per cent to 289,695t. The company remains committed to meeting local demand while navigating these complex operational and environmental challenges.

Advertisement