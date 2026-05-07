Holcim has partnered with Swedish startuPaebbl and contractor Goldbeck on the first commercial-scale application of Paebbl’s carbon-storing supplementary cementitious material technology in a logistics centre project in southern Germany.

The project involved the use of an innovative Holcim concrete mix incorporating Paebbl Rebond, a mineralised SCM produced through accelerated mineralisation technology that converts captured CO 2 into a stable mineral powder composed primarily of magnesium carbonate and silicon dioxide.

According to Holcim, the concrete floor slab mix enabled a 15 per cent reduction in cement consumption compared to a conventional CEM II/B-M reference mix. The system also permanently mineralised and stored 886kg of CO2 across the 420m2 project area.

The project progressed from concept to implementation within six months and included laboratory testing at the Holcim Innovation Center in Lyon, France, alongside plant trials conducted with Holcim South Germany to assess concrete workability, air content and bleeding behaviour.

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Holcim also collaborated with Paebbl on the preparation of a verified Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for the concrete system.