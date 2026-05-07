KHD recently held a live demonstration at its Faridabad facility, India, to showcase the operational capabilities of the Pyrofloor² cooler to seventy-five industry professionals. The event allowed participants to observe how the system optimses airflow and uses a specific cassette design to improve heat recovery while reducing maintenance requirements and pressure drops.
Following the practical demonstration, technical sessions provided a deep dive into performance metrics and engineering details. The workshop also featured insights into the new RP E series Roller Press, focusing on its updated frame design and material feed systems. Experts discussed the ROLCOX 3 control system and new wear-protection strategies designed to extend the service life of the machinery.
By combining hands-on validation with technical discussions, the event helped plant teams evaluate how these upgrades could improve energy efficiency and reduce downtime at their own facilities.
New leadership at VDZ
The General Assembly of the German Cement Works Association, known as VDZ, has elected Dr Dirk S...