KHD recently held a live demonstration at its Faridabad facility, India, to showcase the operational capabilities of the Pyrofloor² cooler to seventy-five industry professionals. The event allowed participants to observe how the system optimses airflow and uses a specific cassette design to improve heat recovery while reducing maintenance requirements and pressure drops.



Following the practical demonstration, technical sessions provided a deep dive into performance metrics and engineering details. The workshop also featured insights into the new RP E series Roller Press, focusing on its updated frame design and material feed systems. Experts discussed the ROLCOX 3 control system and new wear-protection strategies designed to extend the service life of the machinery.



By combining hands-on validation with technical discussions, the event helped plant teams evaluate how these upgrades could improve energy efficiency and reduce downtime at their own facilities.

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