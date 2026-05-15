Taiwan-based Universal Cement Corp reported higher net profit for the 2025 financial year despite broadly stable revenue.

The company reported sales of TWD7.92bn (US$242m), compared to TWD7.95bn in 2024, while net income increased by 18.5 per cent to TWD1.76bn from TWD1.48bn in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share rose to TWD2.56 from TWD2.16, while diluted earnings per share increased to TWD2.55 from TWD2.15.

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The results indicate improved profitability despite relatively flat revenue performance across the year.

Universal Cement produces cement, ready-mix concrete and gypsum board products for the Taiwanese construction market.