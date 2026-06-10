Iraq's state-owned Iraq Cement Company (ICSC) has invited bids for three cement plant projects aimed at expanding the country's production capacity. The deadline for submissions is 23 June 2026.

Two of the projects involve the development of new Portland cement plants, each with a capacity of 6000tpd. The facilities are planned for the Kufa quarries area in Najaf Governorate and the Mosul district of Nineveh Governorate.

The third project will expand the existing Hadbaa cement plant in Mosul through the installation of a new dry-process, gas-fired production line with a capacity of 3200tpd. The line will produce ordinary and sulphate-resistant Portland cement and is also required to manufacture cement suitable for dam construction projects.

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ICSC has invited Iraqi and Arab investors, as well as specialist cement plant developers, to participate in the tenders. The projects form part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Iraq's domestic cement industry, which produced more than 676,000t of cement in February 2026.