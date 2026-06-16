Saudi Arabia's Yamama Saudi Cement Co has commenced commercial operations at its third production line, formerly known as Line 7, with effect from 1 July 2026.

The line has a clinker production capacity of approximately 12,500tpd and forms part of the company's expansion programme at its new Al-Halal North plant in Al-Kharj.

In November 2022, Yamama Cement signed a contract worth SAR830m (US$221m) with China's Sinoma Overseas Development Co Ltd to relocate the production line from the company's former Riyadh plant to the new site.

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The company began a three-month trial operation phase for the project in March 2026 before moving to full commercial production.

Yamama Cement said the line's start-up will support increased production capacity and operational efficiency at its new manufacturing complex.