The UK's Mineral Products Association (MPA) has urged the government to prioritise British-made cement in public construction projects, arguing that domestic production is essential to meeting the country's housing and infrastructure ambitions.

Speaking at a parliamentary reception on 30 June, the MPA warned that UK cement producers continue to face high energy costs and an uneven carbon cost burden. The association said climate and energy policies now cost the British cement industry GBP82m (US$112m) annually, almost double the GBP45m incurred in 2015, despite the sector reducing CO 2 emissions by 63 per cent since 1990.

The MPA also reiterated its call for continued support for carbon capture and storage (CCS), stating that the technology could reduce cement sector emissions by 75 per cent by 2035. It further warned that weaknesses in the UK's forthcoming Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) could increase carbon leakage, noting that non-EU cement imports reached a 10-year high in March 2026 following the introduction of the EU's CBAM.

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Senior Director for Cement and Lime Martin Casey said public investment should support domestic manufacturing, helping to strengthen supply chain resilience while encouraging further decarbonisation of the UK cement industry.