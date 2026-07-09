Spain's cement consumption is expected to grow by two per cent to 17Mt in 2026, according to the Spanish cement association Oficemen, which has revised its forecast down by one percentage point from its previous estimate.

Oficemen attributed the lower outlook to a slowdown in housing permits and continued political and economic uncertainty, although cement consumption in the first five months of 2026 remained 7.1 per cent higher year-on-year at 6.78Mt.

The association also warned that cement and clinker imports continue to pose a growing challenge. Cement Europe data show imports rose by almost 60 per cent to more than 2.35Mt in 2025, with around 90 per cent originating from outside the European Union. Oficemen said 99 per cent of clinker imports came from non-EU countries, led by Egypt and Türkiye, increasing the risk of carbon leakage.

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The association reiterated its support for the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and called for robust enforcement when the scheme takes full effect. It also urged the Spanish government to address high industrial electricity costs, which it estimates add almost EUR90m (US$106m) annually to the sector compared with competing producers in France and Germany.