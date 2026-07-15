Tajikistan’s Minister of Industry and New Technologies, Sherali Kabir, announced that prices at the nation's major cement plants remained stable during a sharp price increase this spring, with the hikes occurring further down the supply chain through intermediaries and retail sellers. Speaking at a press conference, Kabir stated that the cement industry achieved positive results in the first half of 2026, with production increasing by 13 per cent compared to the same period last year. He noted that an unprecedented price situation emerged between April and late May, which prompted continuous ministry monitoring of production, domestic sales, and exports.

The minister explained that reducing supplies to Afghanistan could weaken the position of Tajik cement producers, particularly as competition intensifies from Uzbekistan, which now produces up to 20Mta of cement. Kabir attributed the surge in domestic demand to a rapid expansion of construction across the country and preparations for the 35th anniversary of state independence. Domestic cement consumption rose by approximately 700,000t, while exports fell by around 300,000t, keeping a larger share of production within the local market.

Following a special government meeting called to address the worsening situation, specific instructions from the head of state helped resolve the issue quickly. Kabir personally participated in market inspections alongside ministry departments to monitor retail prices. To prevent future shortages and price fluctuations, the ministry plans to regulate maintenance schedules at private cement enterprises, requiring repairs to be conducted during the winter season when demand is lower.



To boost production capacity, Tajikistan plans to construct four new cement plants within the next 18 months. These will include a facility in Sughd province with an annual capacity of 1.5Mt, two plants in the Varzob district, and one in Khatlon province. While the government briefly considered allowing cement imports during the price spike, Kabir confirmed that domestic production currently meets the entire national demand. The minister concluded that the temporary shortage reflected broader macroeconomic growth, and he expressed confidence that the upcoming facilities would satisfy domestic needs while restoring the country's export potential in historical markets like Afghanistan.