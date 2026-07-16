The East African Portland Cement Co has ordered informal settlers on its Athi River land to formalise their occupancy by 28 July and complete all necessary payments by 15 August or face immediate eviction.



This directive follows a regularisation initiative launched in October 2023 that granted current occupants the first right to purchase their plots to resolve long-standing land disputes. Any plots left unpaid or unclaimed by the deadline will be put on the open market for public sale at competitive prices.



Beyond settling property disputes, the company intends to use the revenue generated from these land sales to fund its next strategic expansion phase without taking on new debt. The manufacturer previously struggled with expensive loans that risked asset foreclosure, but it now aims to scale up its current clinker production capacity to 2,500tpd.



The long-term plan involves building a new integrated facility to achieve a combined daily output of 15,000t of cement, while also utilising the proceeds from idle assets to pay dividends to shareholders.



This aggressive asset cleanup aligns with a major financial turnaround and a recent restructuring of company ownership. Following a decade without payouts, the manufacturer returned to profitability, reporting net profits of KES1.16bn (US$8.9m) in 2024 and KES 5.53bn in 2025. This recovery followed a significant acquisition in November 2025, when the Tanzanian conglomerate Amsons Group secured a majority stake in the company by purchasing shares from the Holcim Group and the National Social Security Fund.

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