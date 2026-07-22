Alpacem Cement, Slovenia's sole cement producer, has reported a seven per cent fall in revenue to more than EUR132m in 2025, while net profit increased by eight per cent to EUR26.7m.

The company attributed the decline in revenue to weaker cement demand as construction of the Koper-Divaca railway nears completion. It sold almost 1Mt of cement for the fourth consecutive year, including lower-carbon products.

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Alpacem Cement also announced plans to invest EUR30m in its Anhovo plant to meet stricter European environmental standards. Shareholders approved a EUR30m dividend at the company's annual general meeting. The producer is owned by Austria's Wietersdorfer Alpacem (74.52 per cent) and Italy's Buzzi (25.48 per cent).