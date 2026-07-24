Cemex says the US Section 301 investigation into imports from countries including Vietnam and Türkiye is progressing favourably, although no new developments have emerged.

Speaking during the company's 2Q26 earnings call, CEO Jaime Muguiro Domínguez said Cemex continued to participate in the process through the American Cement Association and was also engaged in anti-dumping proceedings involving imports from Vietnam and Türkiye.

The comments follow a US Section 301 investigation examining whether trading partners have failed to prohibit or effectively enforce bans on imports made with forced labour. The investigation culminated in July 2026 with the Trump administration announcing new tariffs on imports from 60 economies, including Vietnam and Türkiye.

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Separately, Cemex raised the savings target for its Project Cutting Edge efficiency programme to US$475m, from a previous target of US$400m, with most of the additional savings expected to be realised in 2027. The company reported a 12 per cent YoY increase in second-quarter net sales, while EBITDA and net income rose by 24 per cent and nine per cent respectively.