Holcim has upgraded its full-year 2026 guidance after reporting strong first-half results, with recurring EBIT increasing by 11.5 per cent organically to CHF1.44bn (US$1.77bn) on organic net sales growth of 5.2 per cent to CHF7.93bn.

The Switzerland-based building materials producer now expects around five per cent organic net sales growth and around 10 per cent organic recurring EBIT growth for the full year, compared with previous guidance of 3-5 per cent and 8-10 per cent, respectively. The company also anticipates a further improvement in its recurring EBIT margin and free cash flow of around CHF2bn.

CEO Miljan Gutovic said the company had delivered profitable growth while advancing its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy through the acquisitions of Xella and a majority stake in Peru-based Cementos Pacasmayo.

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In Europe, first-half net sales increased by 1.2 per cent organically to CHF4.38bn, while recurring EBIT rose by 5.1 per cent organically to CHF682m, supported by improving residential building permits in France, Germany and Poland and continued infrastructure investment across Central and Eastern Europe.

Holcim also continued to expand its sustainable product portfolio, with ECOPlanet accounting for 40 per cent of cement net sales and recycled construction demolition materials increasing by 36 per cent to 4.7Mt in the first half.