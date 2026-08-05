Brazil's CSN has launched a second round of bidding for its cement business, with the sale expected to close by the end of 2026 for more than BRL10bn (US$1.95bn), according to Reuters.

The leading bidders are reported to include China's Huaxin Building Materials and a consortium comprising Brazil's Votorantim and Italy-based Cementir. Brazilian cement producer Polimix is also expected to participate in the latest round of offers.

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CSN is divesting CSN Cimentos as part of a wider programme to reduce debt, alongside the planned sale of a stake in its infrastructure business. The transaction remains subject to approval by Brazil's competition authority, CADE, following completion of the sale process.