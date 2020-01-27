New-look Limak Anka

Published 27 January 2020

The new-look Limak Anka integrated cement plant in Ankara, Turkey, was launched with modern production technologies and minimal environmental impact in mind. By employing the latest-generation equipment, optimising performance and applying industry best practice, the plant’s fresh approach has led to an exemplary track record in terms of meeting national and international standards. By Limak Cement Group, Turkey.

Established in 1926, the Ankara Cement Factory was the first cement plant to be constructed in Turkey following the directive of President Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder and first president of the Turkish Republic, to develop the capital city of Ankara. In 2011 the Ankara Cement Factory was merged into Limak Çimento San ve Tic AŞ. To reduce heavy vehicle traffic in the centre of the city, Limak decided to build a new facility outside the city. Erected on a total area of 23.6ha, the new Limak Anka Cement Factory was established within the borders of the Babayakup village in the district of Polatlı, Ankara, due to its proximity to the necessary raw material reserves but with minimal risk of environmental impact.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login