Tasek’s fabric filter conversion

Published 24 March 2020

CTP Team has completed an ESP conversion project for Tasek Corp’s Ipoh cement plant in Malaysia to help the producer comply with new regulations for dust emissions at the stack. The 3-in-1 fabric filter system is designed with 12m-long bags equipped with SWAP cleaning technology,and required smart-thinking to fit an existing footprint. By CTP Team, Italy.

At the beginning of 2017 CTP Team entered negotiations with Tasek Corporation Berhad to establish a new dedusting system for the kiln and raw mill at the cement producer’s Ipoh works in Malaysia.

