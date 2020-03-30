On the plus side

Published 30 March 2020

Phase one of Russian construction company Atomstrojkomplex’s new cement facility in Yekaterinburg is a grinding unit, for which Intercem Engineering will provide its high-efficiency ICSplus 145 separator. Developed in house, the high-performance separator has been designed for increased efficiency and higher cement fineness. By Intercem Engineering, Germany.

Intercem was awarded the contract to supply its ICSplus 145 high-efficiency separator, as well as the associated equipment for the new cement plant in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The high-efficiency separator, an in-house development manufactured in Intercem’s workshop, has a capacity of 115tph at 3000cm2/g according to Blaine and a total output of 258tph. The volume flow of classifying air is approximately 145,000m3/h.

