Russia picks up the pace

Published 27 April 2020

Following a stagnation of the Russian cement market in recent years, domestic cement producers are expected to see moderate growth in demand in 2020. However, as the government ramps up its national construction projects, market expansion is forecast to accelerate from 2021 onwards. By Alexey Semenov, GS-Expert LLC, Russia.

While office construction was down in 2019, other construction markets offset the segment’s decline,

resulting in an expanding non-residential construction sector

Following considerable growth in 2018, the expansion of total construction output in Russia slowed to 0.6 per cent YoY in 2019, according to official statistical data. However, residential and non-residential construction performed well in terms of completed projects.

