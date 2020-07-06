Ready to sail

Published 06 July 2020

Much of global cement trade involves the shipping of product via specialised carriers at some point. Brian Benjamin of Sirios Shipping Management Co, gives an overview of the operational and commercial procedures of shipping cement from its loading point to discharge at the cement company’s customer. By Brian Benjamin, Sirios Shipping Management Co, Greece.

Sirios Shipping Management Co operates a fleet of specialised self-discharging cement carriers in sizes ranging between 2000-13,000mts dwt, although vessel sizes can change over time, and depends on the specific requirements that the company receives from its charterers – the cement producers or traders that employ cement carriers – as well as on the availability of such vessels in the ship sale and purchase market.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login