Taking Loma Negra to the next level

Published 12 August 2020

InterCement subsidiary Loma Negra has been in the process of expanding its L’Amalí cement plant in Argentina, including a new 5800tpd state-of-the-art kiln, two vertical roller mills as well as a complete system for bagging and palletising. Construction work has been disrupted due to the COVID-19 crisis, but the project team is now looking forward to completing this ambitious investment that will take L’Amalí to the next level. By Loma Negra, Argentina.

The L’Amalí cement plant is strategically located in the centre of Buenos Aires province, Argentina. It is connected by railroad to Loma Negra’s main distribution centre, LomaSer, 40km from Buenos Aires city, an area that accounts for approximately 44 per cent of domestic cement consumption.

The expansion project involves the addition of a second line, adjacent to Line 1. It includes a state-of-the-art kiln, two vertical roller mills and bagging and palletising facilities. The project aims to optimise the existing facilities at Line 1 and reduce the complexity of jointly operating both lines.

